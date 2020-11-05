Aus vs Ind 2020: 'It is great news for Indian cricket that Rohit Sharma is fit,' says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar gave his thoughts on the ongoing Rohit Sharma saga by saying that it was great news that the opener was finally fit to play.

Rohit Sharma was excluded from India's white-ball and red-ball squads that will be touring Australia in late November, as he picked up a hamstring injury during IPL 2020.

The BCCI gave a statement that said Rohit Sharma needed a rest of at least two to three weeks to get back to full fitness. They also said that if the 33-year-old tried to play in the ongoing IPL, there could chances of the injury getting aggravated.

But Rohit's presence in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday proved something else, and sparked controversy.

However, Gavaskar believed that India should be happy about the bigger picture, which is that one of their star batsmen is fit and ready to play competitive cricket.

“Whatever has transpired earlier with regards to his (Rohit) injury, keeping that aside, I would say it’s a great news for Indian cricket that Rohit Sharma is fit,” Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

“Look, the concern shown by everyone collectively that there could be a rupture (if he hurries his return) is a valid one. But he looked confident. He fielded at the boundary ropes and also in the 30-yard circle,” he further added.

Captain, vice captain should not be an issue at all for Rohit Sharma: Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma has scored a record three ODI double hundreds for India

With Rohit Sharma not included in the India squad for their upcoming tour of Australia, KL Rahul has been named the new vice-captain for the white-ball teams. Many believe that this could create a rift between Rohit Sharma and the leadership group in the Indian team.

However, Sunil Gavaskar stressed that Rohit's availability to play for India was more important than the captain-vice captain debate. He was of the opinion that everyone must let go of what exactly happened and concentrate on the present.

“Irrespective of how much you look fit in the nets, you are not stressed but when you have the pressure of a match, that gives an idea of how fit you are. Captain, vice-captain shouldn’t be an issue at all. The moot point is the player should be available to play and he is available,” said Gavaskar.

India's tour of Australia will begin with the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.