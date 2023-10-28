AUS vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match

Australia will face New Zealand in match number 27 of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 28. This will be a day game and will begin at 10:30 AM IST. The Aussies are fourth on the points table, with six points from five games. The Kiwis are third, with eight points from five matches.

Having begun the tournament with two losses, Australia have now registered three wins in a row. In their last match, they thumped the Netherlands by 309 runs, the biggest victory margin in men’s ODI World Cup in terms of runs. David Warner hit his second consecutive ton, while Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred. Leggie Adam Zampa then claimed his third four-fer in a row.

New Zealand’s four-match winning streak ended when they went down to India by four wickets in Dharamsala. Batting first, Daryl Mitchell hit 130 off 127 balls, but the Kiwis were held to 273. India chased down the target in 48 overs as Virat Kohli again starred with 95.

Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

The Trans-Tasman rivals have clashed 141 times in the one-day format, with Australia enjoying a massive 95-39 lead in the head-to-head numbers. There have been no tied encounters between the teams, while seven matches have produced no result.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 141

Matches won by Australia: 95

Matches won by New Zealand: 39

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 7

Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Australia and New Zealand have met 11 times in the one-day World Cup, with the Aussies again enjoying a significant 8-3 lead. Australia hammered the Kiwis by 86 runs when the teams met during the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s.

Last 5 Australia vs New Zealand ODI matches

The two sides last met in ODIs during a three-match series in Australia in September 2022. The hosts whitewashed the Black Caps 3-0.

Expand Tweet

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Australia and New Zealand:

AUS (267/5) beat NZ (242) by 25 runs, Sep 11, 2022

AUS (195/9) beat NZ (82) by 113 runs, Sep 08, 2022

AUS (233/8) beat NZ (232/9) by 2 wickets, Sep 06, 2022

AUS (258/7) beat NZ (187) by 71 runs, Mar 13, 2020

AUS (243/9) beat NZ (157) by 86 runs, Jun 29, 2019