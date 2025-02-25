AUS vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs South Africa 2025 Champions Trophy match

Familiar rivals Australia and South Africa will clash in match number seven of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. This will be the third match in Group B. India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinals from Group A, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out.

Both Australia and South Africa won their respective opening matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Proteas hammered Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi. Batting first, South Africa put up 315-6 on the board as Ryan Rickelton scored 103 off 106, while three other batters posted half-centuries. With the ball, Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets, while Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder picked up two each.

Australia chased down the highest total in the history of the Champions Trophy in their opening match against Ashes rivals England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Batting first, England put up 351-8 on the board as Ben Duckett slammed 165 off 143. Josh Inglis, however, clobbered 120* off 86 as Australia chased the target in 47.3 overs, with five wickets in hand.

Australia vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and South Africa have met 110 times in the one-day format, with the Proteas having a slender 55-51 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Three matches between them have ended in a tie, while one game produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 110

Matches won by Australia: 51

Matches won by South Africa: 55

Matches tied: 3

Matches with No Result: 1

Australia vs South Africa head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

Rather surprisingly, Australia and South Africa have never met in the ICC event till date. The two former champions will thus look to take the lead in this head-to-head battle.

Matches Played: N/A

Matches won by Australia: N/A

Matches won by South Africa: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Australia vs South Africa ODIs

South Africa have won four of the last five ODI matches played against Australia. The teams clashed twice during the 2023 World Cup in India. While the Proteas won the league game in Lucknow by 134 runs, the Aussies won the semifinals in Kolkata by three wickets.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between Australia and South Africa

Australia (215/7) beat South Africa (212) by 3 wickets, November 16, 2023

South Africa (311/7) beat Australia (177) by 134 runs, October 12, 2023

South Africa (315/9) beat Australia (193) by 122 runs, September 17, 2023

South Africa (416/5) beat Australia (252) by 164 runs, September 15, 2023

South Africa (338/6) beat Australia (227) by 111 runs, September 12, 2023

