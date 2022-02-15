Wanindu Hasaranga tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 3rd Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the third T20I against Australia on Tuesday. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed the same through a post on their official Twitter handle.

The news comes as a big blow for the Lankans, who are 0-2 down in the five-match series and need to win the third game to stay alive.

Sharing an update on Hasaranga, SLC wrote on Twitter:

“Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for Covid-19. The player was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted this morning (15th February). Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation.”

Sri Lanka Cricket wrote on Twitter:

In another tweet, the Lankan cricket board informed that Kusal Mendis has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the third T20I. SLC posted:

“He (Mendis) has joined the team today, following medical clearance.”

Hasaranga claimed 3 for 38 in the first T20I and 2 for 33 in the second. The 24-year-old could be replaced by leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay in the Sri Lankan playing XI for Tuesday’s match. Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis is another option the visitors have in their squad.

After going down by 20 runs in the first T20I via the D/L method, Sri Lanka fought hard to tie the second match. However, they ended up losing in the Super Over to concede a 2-0 lead.

Wanindu Hasaranga bagged impressive IPL contract

The Sri Lankan leg-spinner was recently picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction for ₹10.75 crore. He represented the same franchise in the 2021 edition after being named as Australian leggie Adam Zampa’s replacement for the UAE leg.

The spinner featured in two matches but failed to pick up any wickets. He was the leading wicket-taker in the subsequent T20 World Cup, claiming 16 scalps in eight matches.

Hasaranga has an excellent T20 record. In 85 matches, he has picked up 115 wickets at a strike rate of 14.5 and an economy rate of 6.46. He has also scored 1005 runs at a strike rate of 136.73.

