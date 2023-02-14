AUS-W vs BAN-W weather update: St George's Park, Gqeberha weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 8

A rain-interrupted encounter awaits fans in Gqeberha as the weather forecast for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia (AUS-W) and Bangladesh (BAN-W) has a chance of rain playing spoilsport. The Group A fixture will take place at St George's Park on Tuesday, February 14.

Australia thrashed Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 97 runs in their opening fixture. Batting first, Meg Lanning (41) and Ellyse Perry (40) made significant contributions to take the Aussies to 173/9 in their stipulated 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up to bowl out the White Ferns for a mere 76 runs, with Ashleigh Gardner claiming a five-wicket haul.

Australia are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination and will look to continue their winning run against Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka in their first game.

Batting first, the Bangla Tigers posted 126/8 in 20 overs, with decent contributions from Sobhana Mostary (29) and skipper Nigar Sultana (28). The Lankan Lions chased down the target in 18.2 overs with seven wickets to spare.

While Bangladesh will be eyeing a win to put their campaign back on track, it looks unlikely against a strong Australian team.

Gqeberha Weather - St George's Park weather report on February 13 - Rain Predicted

There might be significant rain interruptions during the eighth game of the T20 World Cup in Gqeberha as the weather forecast suggests a 35 percent chance of precipitation. It shoots up to 42 percent as the match progresses.

Moreover, cloud cover is expected to be over 80 percent, which will keep teams on their toes as the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) might come into play in Gqeberha.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 22-23 degrees Celsius throughout the game, while the humidity will be around 90 percent.

AUS-W vs BAN-W Squads

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, and Fargana Hoque.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, and Kim Garth.

