3 things that created a buzz at the WPL 2023 Auction

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Monday, February 13, lived up to its billing. A total of only 87 players, including 30 overseas cricketers, were sold at the auction.

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana bagged the highest contract, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shelling out ₹3.40 crore to secure her services. Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Burnt were among the highest-paid overseas players, going for ₹3.20 crore to Gujarat Giants (GG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

U19 World Cup winners such as Shweta Sehrawat and Titas Sadhu also found a team at the WPL 2023 auction.

All in all, it was an eventful auction with five franchises trying to put up challenging squads before the tournament commences on March 4.

On that note, let's take a look at three things that created a buzz during the WPL 2023 auction:

#1 Women's T20 World Cup-bound Indian cricketers watching the WPL 2023 auction together

The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB

The current stars of the Indian team are currently in South Africa to participate in the ongoing edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. All players came together in a single room to watch history unfold in the form of the WPL 2023 auction.

Raw emotions transpired from everyone as Mandhana's name came out of the bag and she became the first player to go under the hammer. They congratulated the Sangli-born cricketer once RCB signed him for a mammoth amount.

Everyone cheered for each other and the joy of seeing women's cricket reach a new milestone was evident on their faces.

#2 Families enjoying their daughters making it big

Here's Renuka Singh's family she was picked by RCB at INR 1.5CR.

Many families of Indian cricketers checked into their television sets to watch their daughters create history on Monday.

In a few videos that emerged on social media, family members of cricketers were ecstatic to see their wards on the big screen. Renuka Singh's family, who hail from Himachal Pradesh, came together to watch the WPL 2023 auction. They distributed sweets among themselves and the locals who came to watch the auction after the youngster was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.5 crore.

Similarly, sweet reactions emerged from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh's family members as well after they were signed by UP Warriorz and RCB, respectively.

#3 RCB splurging most of their money in the first half of the WPL 2023 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore were among the first few teams to make some early noise at the WPL 2023 auction, splurging a lot of money to sign players.

They spent a whopping ₹3.4 crore to sign Mandhana, before roping in Ellyse Perry (₹1.7 crore, Renuka Singh (₹1.5 core), and Richa Ghosh (₹1.9 crore) for good amounts.

Many fans and pundits alike felt that RCB were too aggressive in the first hour of the auction and might struggle to accumulate a good squad.

However, they made some smart buys during the accelerated auctions, including Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, and Megan Schutt to put up a decent team on paper.

