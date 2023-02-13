UPW WPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought at WPL Auction by UPW

UP Warriorz (UPW) splashed the cash to secure the services of Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, spending a whopping ₹2.6 crore at the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) auction. Along with Deepti, the Warriorz signed some superb players to build a strong squad for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Owned by Capri Global Holding Private Limited, UPW made their intent clear in the opening hours of the auction at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. They signed England spinner Sophie Ecclestone before roping in Deepti, Tahila McGrath, and South African pacer Shabnil Ismail.

The Warriorz made one of the smartest buys of WPL 2023 by securing the services of Alyssa Healy. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter is one of the fiercest strikers of the ball and has been part of several World Cup-winning squads.

UPW also roped in the hard-hitting batter Kiran Nagvire, who has set the world ablaze with her striking, for ₹30 lakhs. The franchise added U19 World Cup winners Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra as well, and the duo will provide the perfect balance to the squad for WPL 2023.

UP Warriorz complete squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgira, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, and Simran Shaikh.

Players bought by UP Warriorz with prices in WPL Auction 2023

1) Sophie Ecclestone - ₹1.8 crore

2) Deepti Sharma - ₹2.6 crore

3) Tahila McGrath - ₹1.4 crore

4) Shabnim Ismail - ₹1 crore

5) Alyssa Healy - ₹70 lakh

6) Anjali Sarvani - ₹55 lakh

7) Rajeshwar Gayakwad - ₹40 lakh

8) Parshavi Chopra - ₹10 lakh

9) Shweta Sehrawat - ₹40 lakh

10) S Yashasri - ₹10 lakh

11) Kirna Navgire - ₹30 lakh

12) Grace Harris - ₹75 lakh

13) Devika Vaidya - ₹1.4 crore

14) Lauren Bell - ₹30 lakh

15) Laxmi Yadav - ₹10 lakh

16) Simran Shaikh - ₹10 lakh

Also Read: UPW Squad 2023: Full UP Warriorz squad for WPL 2023

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes