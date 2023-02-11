AUS-W vs NZ-W weather update: Boland Park, Paarl weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 3

An uninterrupted game is expected in Paarl, as the weather forecast for the second ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia (AUS-W) and New Zealand (NZ-W) has no chance of rain playing the spoilsport. The Group A fixture will be played at Boland Park on Saturday (February 11).

The Trans-Tasman rivals have played out some exciting games over the years, and this encounter promises to be another thriller of a contest. Australia, who are the No.1 team in the world, are the reigning T20 World Cup champions and are tipped as favourites to defend the title.

While they have some world beaters in their ranks, their recent slip-up against Ireland in the warm-ups will keep Meg Lanning and Co. on their toes.

New Zealand, meanwhile, also boast some serious talent on their roaster. Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr will be in the spotlight, and if they can fire, the Kiwis will be a strong contender for a place in the final.

Paarl Weather - Boland Park weather report on February 11 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards, as the Paarl weather forecast shows no precipitation at all during the third ICC Women's T20 World Cup game between Australia and New Zealand.

The temperature will be over 30 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and should come down to below 25 as the match progresses. There should be no cloud cover,and the humidity could be around 30 percent. Overall, a great game awaits in Paarl on Saturday evening.

AUS-W vs NZ-W squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Eden Carson

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham

