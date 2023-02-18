AUS-W vs SA-W weather update: St George's Park, Gqeberha weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 15

Fans are likely to witness several rain breaks in Gqeberha during the 15th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia Women (AUS-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W). The Group A fixture will take place at St George's Park on Saturday, February 18.

Australia have almost made their way into knockouts, winning all three matches so far. The reigning champions defeated New Zealand by 97 runs, before thrashing Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by eight and 10 wickets, respectively.

They haven't put a step wrong in the tournament yet and will look to continue their unbeaten run. Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke still wants to take a cautious approach, saying that the Aussies are expecting a tough fight from the hosts in Gqeberha.

"They have nothing to lose, so we expect them to throw everything at us and we need to make sure we're ready," she said on the eve of the game.

“They've got some really damaging players, both with bat and ball, that can take a game away from us and they have the support of the home crowd, so we need to make sure we are on our game."

South Africa, meanwhile, succumbed to a shocking defeat against Sri Lanka by three runs before bouncing back against New Zealand, beating the White Ferns by 65 runs. The hosts face a daunting task to keep their knockout hopes alive, with their skipper Sune Luus stating that they will take the attack to Australia.

“We have a world-class batting attack and a world-class bowling attack, and we’re playing against a world-class team, so it is going to be a great clash tomorrow,” she said.

“I don't think there's going to be any reason for us to stand back. The only way to beat a team like Australia is if you take the fight to them and that's definitely what we're going to try and do," Luus added.

Gqeberha Weather - St George's Park weather report on February 18 - Rain Predicted

A rain-interrupted encounter is on the cards in Gqeberha as the weather forecast suggests that there is a chance of rain playing spoilsport. The toss might get delayed given that there is a chance of 14 percent of precipitation at the start of the game. However, it is likely to be reduced to three percent as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover between 22 and 18 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 75 percent. However, there will be significant cloud cover throughout the game in Greberha.

AUS-W vs SA-W Squads

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, and Lara Goodall.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, and Kim Garth.

