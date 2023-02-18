ENG-W vs IND-W weather update: St George's Park, Gqeberha weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 14

A rain-interrupted encounter awaits fans in Gqeberha as the weather forecast for the 14th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England Women (ENG-W) and India Women (IND-W) has chances of rain playing spoilsport. The Group B fixture will take place at St George's Park on Saturday, February 18.

England have been rampant so far in the competition, beating West Indies and Ireland by seven and four wickets, respectively. While the batters have been consistent, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been among the wickets, picking up six scalps already.

Lauren Bell, who is sharing the new ball alongside Katherine Sciver-Brunt, believes getting Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana out cheaply will be key.

“From what I learned from the last series, we had a really good contest with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order,” Bell told reporters on the eve of the game.

“I think I've grown a lot as a bowler from then and they’ve got some class players in their batting line-up. The powerplay will be really key for us so we’ll try and start fast with the ball.”

England have managed to pick up only one wicket in the powerplay so far and will hope to get it better against an in-form Indian side who also come into the game with two wins under their belt.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan in a close contest before routing West Indies to make it two in two. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is their highest run-scorer with 75 runs, having played two match-winning knocks. However, the top order hasn't been among the runs, something which will keep the think tank worried.

Shafali Verma, who is yet to live up to expectations, stressed that they want to focus on their plans and execute them on the field.

“We’re feeling really confident and, of course, we know how crucial the game is,” she said. “At the same time, we’re just thinking about what we have planned. We just need to execute out there in the field, enjoy the game and keep backing each other."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen 🏻 🏻



A look at her batting summary 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvWI-T20Worl……



#INDvWI | #T20WorldCup @13richaghosh scored an unbeaten 44*(32) in a successful chase for #TeamIndia and was our Top Performer from the second inningsA look at her batting summaryScorecard .@13richaghosh scored an unbeaten 44*(32) in a successful chase for #TeamIndia and was our Top Performer from the second innings 👏🏻👏🏻A look at her batting summary 👌🏻Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvWI-T20Worl……#INDvWI | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/utRm5T2lUJ

With both teams sitting well with four points, the upcoming clash looks set to be vital in deciding who tops Group B.

Gqeberha Weather - St George's Park weather report on February 18 - Rain Predicted

Fans can expect several rain breaks in Gqeberha during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash between India and England. The weather forecast suggests that there is a chance of 20 percent chance of rain during the game.

However, almost 100 percent cloud cover is expected, which will bring pacers into play in Gqeberha. Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover around 23-22 degrees Celsius.

All in all, conditions will be good in Gqeberha for a game of cricket only if the rain stays away.

ENG-W vs IND-W Squads

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, and Maia Bouchier.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, and Anjali Sarvani.

Also Read: SunRisers Hyderabad Schedule IPL 2023: Complete SRH match list, date, venue & timings in IST

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes