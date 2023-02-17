SunRisers Hyderabad Schedule IPL 2023: Complete SRH match list, date, venue & timings in IST

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

The much-anticipated cash-rich league will get underway on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

SRH have been pitted in Group B alongside Chennai, Gujarat, Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

A total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days. The IPL 2023 final will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Hyderabad finished eighth in the points table last year with 12 points from 14 games. They lacked quality players who could win matches for them.

Meanwhile, SRH did some good business when the teams met to fine-tune their squads in Kochi in December last year.

They strengthened their batting unit by signing Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, and Heinrich Klaasen, while Adil Rashid and Mayank Markande will add a lot of venom to their spin department.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Schedule for IPL 2023

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

Match 2: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi

Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur

Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad

Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

SunRisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2023

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Kartik Tyagi.

