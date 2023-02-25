AUS-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Australia Women will face hosts South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26.

The Aussies began the tournament as one of the favorites, so it’s no surprise to see them reach the summit clash. The Proteas, on the other hand, pulled off an upset of sorts, getting the better of a fancied England in their semi-final encounter.

Having cruised to the knockouts on the back of four thumping wins in Group A, Australia went into their semi-final against India with the upper hand. Although the defending champions have had the edge over the Women in Blue in ICC events as well, India is one team that has run them close in recent years. The semi-final meeting between the two teams was no different.

After posting 172 on the board, Australia had India on the mat at 28/3. However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24) gave the Aussies a real scare with a terrific batting display. As they have often done in recent years, Australia survived the fightback and caused India another heartbreak. With a five-run win, Meg Lanning and co. booked their place in yet another T20 World Cup final.

In comparison, South Africa were inconsistent in the group stage. They lost two of their first three games, but confirmed a berth in the last four with a 10-wicket thumping of Bangladesh. They then came up with an inspirational performance to end England’s unbeaten run in the competition.

Tazmin Brits (68 off 55), Laura Wolvaardt (53 off 44) and Marizanne Kapp (27* off 13) lifted the Proteas to 164/4, batting first. Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) shone with the ball, while Brits took four catches as South Africa booked a place in their first-ever World Cup final with a six-run win. Can they go all the way on Sunday?

AUS-W vs SA-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, the AUS-W vs SA-W Women's T20 World Cup final match will be live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

The live stream of the Australia-South Africa T20 World Cup 2023 final will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

