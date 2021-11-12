"I’ve been told I can’t finish a game" - Marcus Stoinis after his heroics in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that his past failures motivated him to perform better in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. Stoinis was instrumental as Australia forced a jailbreak on Thursday in Dubai to set up a title clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Stoinis added 81 off 41 deliveries with Matthew Wade, with Australia struggling at 96-5 while chasing 177. The West Australian stayed unbeaten on 40 off 31 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes, to help script a stunning five-wicket victory for his team.

Marcus Stoinis admitted that he has failed on numerous occasions, tarnishing his reputation as a finisher. Citing such failures as a motivation, the 32-year old said:

"You definitely draw on your past experiences. I sort of build that scar tissue. I’ve failed in situations, I’ve been told I can’t finish a game. We’ve heard all these sorts of things before, and I think you need to go through all that stuff and build that scar tissue to go then and stand in the middle in a pressure situation," Stoinis stated as quoted by The Age.

Stoinis faced the axe from Australia's T20 team in October 2019 after a dismal 50-over World Cup campaign. However, the seam-bowling all-rounder has rebuilt his reputation, thanks to a successful IPL 2020 campaign in the UAE. He slammed 352 runs in 17 games with three fifties, striking at 148.52, and took 13 wickets.

"Usually, if things don't go to plan there're players that miss out" - Marcus Stoinis

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



They finished the game with an over to spare 👏



#PAKvAUS | #T20WorldCup Mathew Wade walked in with Marcus Stoinis at 96-5 with Australia needing 81 from 46They finished the game with an over to spare 👏 Mathew Wade walked in with Marcus Stoinis at 96-5 with Australia needing 81 from 46They finished the game with an over to spare 👏#PAKvAUS | #T20WorldCup

Marcus Stoinis also said that he joked with Matthew Wade about the stunning turn of events between now and two years ago.

"Usually if things don’t go to plan, there’re players that miss out. I joke with Wadey that we were out of the team two years ago."

"Now we’re batting together at the World Cup and how brilliant that is and how good it is to have mates that you’ve played together with for so long with and shared so many experiences with."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Marcus Stoinis also finished the game against South Africa successfully. He earlier revealed his intent to become the best finisher in the game. He will look to reprise that role against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai as Australia look for their maiden T20 world title.

Edited by Bhargav