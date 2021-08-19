Australia announce squad for T20 World Cup, uncapped Josh Inglis receives maiden call-up 

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman later this year. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is the only surprise selection in the squad.

Aaron Finch, who recently underwent knee surgery but is expected to recover just in time for the T20 World Cup, has been named captain of the team. Star cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, who had opted out of the twin tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, expectedly find a place in the squad.

Australia were thrashed 1-4 in the T20I series on both tours as they sunk to a new low. Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson are back in the Aussie squad for the T20 World Cup as well. The duo also missed the series in Bangladesh and the Windies.

With pitches in the UAE expected to offer turn, Australia have picked three specialist spinners in Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson.

Death bowling specialist Nathan Ellis and allrounders Dan Christian and Daniel Sams have been named as travelling reserves in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad.

Among the prominent names missing out on a spot in the T20 World Cup include pacers Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff. Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe and Ashton Turner also haven’t made the cut.

Who is Josh Inglis? Australia’s shock selection in the T20 World Cup squad

Josh Inglis of London Spirit during The Hundred. (Pic: Getty Images)

Born in Yorkshire, 26-year-old Josh Inglis is a batting star for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. He came into the limelight after finishing as the leading run-getter in England's domestic T20 competition, Vitality Blast. Inglis smashed 531 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 175.82 for Leicestershire.

Inglis also represented the London Spirit in The Hundred and cracked his highest score of 72 from 45 balls as an opener. He can bat in the middle-order as well.

Explaining Inglis’ surprise call-up to the Aussie squad for the T20 World Cup, chief selector George Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white ball cricket and more recently in the Vitality Blast where he topped the run charts. He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counterattacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future."

Bailey added:

"We are confident this squad has the ability to take the side deep into what will be an extremely competitive tournament. We have some of the best players in the world in their respective roles combined with the collective experience to succeed against the very best T20 sides in the world."

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Traveling Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

