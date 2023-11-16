Five-time champions Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in a close encounter during the 2023 World Cup semifinals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

With the win, Pat Cummins and Co. joined two-time World champion India in the summit clash. The highly-anticipated final will begin at 2 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

The Men in Blue beat the Aussies by six wickets during their last 2023 World Cup meeting in a league game in Chennai last month. In the finals, the two teams last locked horns in 2003 when Ricky Ponting-led Australia beat Sourav Ganguly's India by 125 runs to lift their third trophy.

In the second 2023 World Cup semi-final, South Africa were bundled out for 212 in 49.4 overs after opting to bat first.

David Miller delivered with the bat, scoring 101 runs off 116 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries to take SA to a respectable total. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen hit 47 off 48 deliveries, comprising two maximums and four boundaries. The duo shared a 95-run partnership to rescue the Proteas after a poor start (24/4).

Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets apiece. Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head settled for two dismissals apiece.

Chasing 213, Australia achieved the target with over three overs to spare. Travis Head top-scored with 62 off 48, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Steve Smith, David Warner, and Josh Inglis chipped in with scores of 30, 29 and 28, respectively.

Gerald Coetzee and Tabraiz Shamsi starred with the ball for the Proteas, picking up two wickets apiece. Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Aiden Markram bagged one scalp apiece.

What happened in the 2023 World Cup first semifinal?

A clinical all-around performance helped India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first 2023 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Batting first, India posted 397/4 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer delivered with the bat, scoring centuries. Kohli, who struck his record 50th ODI ton, hit 117 runs off 113 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. On the other hand, Iyer slammed a quickfire 105 off 70 deliveries, comprising eight sixes and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who retired hurt in the middle, stayed unbeaten on 80 off 66. India captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also chipped in with scores of 47 off 29 and 39* off 20, respectively.

Tim Southee picked up three wickets, but conceded 100 runs in his 10 overs. Trent Boult settled for one dismissal.

In response, New Zealand were bundled out for 327. Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with sensational figures of 7/57. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one scalp apiece.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored 134 runs off 119 for the Kiwis, including seven sixes and nine fours. Williamson also hit 69 off 73, comprising one maximum and nine boundaries.