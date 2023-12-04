"Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less" - Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of AUS vs PAK Test series

Former Pakistan captain and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed believes Pakistan can give Australia a run for their money in the three Tests that will be played between the two sides Down Under.

There has been a lot of talk about how strong the Australian batting is and how ruthless they have been at home in Tests for quite some time. However, Sarfaraz feels the visitors also have talented batters like Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique in their ranks who can score big.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of their practice four-day game against PM XI on December 6, here's what Sarfaraz Ahmed said:

"Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less. With Abdullah, Babar, Imam, Saud, and Agha in our ranks, we are well-equipped for the challenge."

Despite the absence of Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz claimed that Pakistan have enough quality in their bowling attack as well. He added:

"Shaheen and Hasan are exceptional, and we have the likes of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Faheem (Ashraf), who have proven their mettle in domestic competitions."

Sarfaraz Ahmed on camaraderie in Pakistan camp

Babar Azam has recently stepped down as Pakistan's all-format captain and will be playing Tests under the leadership of Shan Masood. Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the transition has been a smooth one and the players, team management and the selectors are all on the same page.

On this, he stated:

"It's always an honor to lead your country, and I want to congratulate Shan Masood for his role. The camaraderie between Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood is a testament to the strong bond within our camp."

Pakistan will be playing the first Test of the series against Australia in Perth on December 14.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.