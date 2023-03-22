Australia crowned new World No.1 ODI team in latest ICC rankings after 2-1 series win against Team India

Australia have dethroned Team India as the World No.1 ODI team in the latest ICC rankings after a 2-1 series win against Team India on Wednesday (March 22). It came after the visitors registered a 21-run victory in the series decider against the hosts at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The two teams have 113 rating points in the latest ICC ODI rankings, with the Kangaroos taking the pole position, having played fewer games (35) than the Men in Blue (47).

In an Instagram post, ICC wrote:

“We have a new World No.1. Australia climb to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after the series victory against India.”

For the uninitiated, the Aussies lost the first of the three ODI series by five wickets but came from behind to win the remaining two ODIs. They won the second game by ten wickets before winning the final game in Chennai.

Australia end Team India’s winning streak at home ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

With a 2-1 series win, Australia snapped Team India’s exceptional record at home. India lost their last ODI series against the same opponents in March 2019. Since then, the Men in Blue registered eight consecutive series wins at home.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith credited spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar after the visitors won the series decider against Team India. Zampa scalped four wickets, while Agar bagged two. Speaking on the post-match show, Smith said:

“It's been an enjoyable tour. We didn't play our best cricket, good enough to get over the line. This wicket was entirely different; we left a few out there with the bat. The spinners bowled beautifully, really good performance. (Turning point) It was a real grind in the field. The way the tail stuck and got us to 269, got us to a nice total.”

Mitchell Marsh was named the Player of the Series for scoring 194 runs in three games at a staggering average of 97.

