Australia suffered a setback ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against India. Opener Matthew Short has been ruled out of action due to the calf injury he sustained while fielding during Australia's last group match of the tournament against Afghanistan in Lahore. The selectors roped in 21-year-old batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly as Short's replacement ahead of the semi-final.

Short has been in good form at the top for the Aussies in the Champions Trophy. He laid the foundation for the record-breaking chase of 352 in the opening match against England with a half-century. Short then played a cameo of 20 (15) in the Afghanistan clash while he was not at his 100 percent fitness.

ICC's official media release on the matter read:

"Cooper Connolly will replace Short, who suffered an injury during the Afghanistan encounter in the Champions Trophy, and was seen struggling on the field. Short injured his calf while fielding and appeared hampered when making a quickfire 20 at the top of Australia's batting order before rain saw the match with Afghanistan in Lahore being abandoned."

Cooper Connolly has played three ODIs so far and scored 10 runs. He also could not take a single wicket with his left-arm orthodox spin.

India and Australia will square off in 1st semifinal of 2025 Champions Trophy on March 4 in Dubai

The schedule for the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy was finalized on Sunday (March 2) following the conclusion of the last group game between India and New Zealand. Rohit Sharma-led side beat the Kiwis by 44 runs in the encounter to set up a date with Australia in the first semi-final of the tournament on Tuesday (March 4). Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match.

After finishing in the second position in the Group A points table, New Zealand will go up against Group B toppers South Africa in the second semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday (March 5) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

