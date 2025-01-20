Australia issue massive injury update on Steve Smith ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 Test series

Cricket Australia has issued a massive update on Steve Smith's injury ahead of the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will begin on January 29. The veteran batter's participation was doubtful due to an elbow injury, but a Cricket Australia specialist has cleared him.

Smith had injured his elbow during the rain-affected Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder, causing him to delay his departure for Dubai, where a pre-series camp will take place. The 35-year-old has now been cleared to join the remainder of the squad in Dubai.

A CA statement issued an update, claiming that Smith will resume batting later this week to prepare for the series against Sri Lanka. As quoted by Fox Cricket, it stated:

"Steve Smith has undergone a specialist medical review today following his right elbow injury sustained during the Big Bash League. He has been cleared to rejoin the Test squad and travel to Dubai. Smith is expected to return to batting later in the week to begin his preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka."

The New South Welshman will also lead the Kangaroos in Sri Lanka, with Pat Cummins nursing a sore ankle and taking a paternity leave. With 9999 runs under his belt, Smith will look to complete his 10000th in the series.

Australia aiming to win their first series in Sri Lanka since 2011

Australia, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the sub-continent and haven't beaten Sri Lanka in their backyard since 2011. The series in 2022 saw Sri Lanka come back from a 0-1 deficit to level the rubber with an innings win in the second Test.

Notably, the visitors lost 0-3 when Smith captained them during the 2016 tour. Thus, he will be keen on making amends this time. Despite qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the tourists will want to dominate the series in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, who are yet to announce their squad, had a shot at reaching the WTC final before a series defeat in South Africa dented their chances.

