Australia join Team India and New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals

Australia have become the third team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025, joining Team India and New Zealand following a washout against Afghanistan on Friday (Feb. 28) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It is also the first time since the 2009 edition that they have qualified in the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

Coming into what was a virtual quarter-final on Friday, both teams faced a must-win situation to progress to the semi-finals. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi had opted to bat, claiming that he expected the pitch to slow down in the second half.

However, only Sediqullah Atal made a notable contribution as far as their top-order was concerned but missed out on his hundred by 15 runs. Following a mini-collapse, Azmatullah Omarzai fired some lusty blows to take the Afghans to 273 in 50 overs.

Nevertheless, Afghanistan bowlers weren't quite sharp with the ball or on the field. Matthew Short, who struggled with a quad injury, was dismissed for 20 but was offered a reprieve by substitute fielder Nangialai Kharoti.

On the other hand, Rashid Khan had dropped Travis Head when he was on 6 and the left-hander stayed unbeaten on 59 off 40 when the rain arrived. While the drizzle had stopped, the facilities in Lahore weren't enough to resume the contest and Australia were already 109/1 in 12.5 overs.

"Shame the game was washed out" - Australian captain Steve Smith

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australian skipper Steve Smith, who made an unbeaten 19, praised his bowlers for doing a good job to restrict Afghanistan to 273 and said in the post-match presentation:

"That's what we were after in the start, to finish in the top two and qualify for the semis. I thought the guys did a good job, made good changes and took wickets in the middle."

"Did well to restrict them to 270 and we were in a good position. The guys though did a good job, beat the bat on a few occasions. It was a good performance, shame the game was washed out."

South Africa, meanwhile, have a chance to finish at the top of the table from Group B and become the fourth semi-finalist when they face England tomorrow.

