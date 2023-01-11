Australia name 18-man Test squad for India tour, rising star Todd Murphy picked and Peter Handscomb recalled

Victoria spinner Todd Murphy has been named in Australia's 18-man Test squad for the upcoming tour of India, joining Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, and Mitchell Swepson. The tour also sees a Test recall for Peter Handscomb, who is in line to wear the Baggy Green Cap for the first time since January 2019.

Murphy had played only one first-class game before 2022, but has stormed into the Test squad following strong performances for Victoria, Australia A and the Prime Minister's XI over the past 12 months. The 22-year-old boasts the lowest average for any spinner in the Marsh Sheffield Shield season to date, bagging 14 wickets at 17.71.

Handscomb, one of Australia's best players of spin, predictably found a spot after consistent performances on the domestic circuit. The right-hander was the highest run-getter in Sheffield Shield's 2021-22 season with 697 runs in eight games at 49.78.

Addressing Murphy's inclusion, Chief Selector George Bailey said they trust the youngster's skillsets while claiming that time with the Test squad will act as a learning curve for him.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said:

"Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option. Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India which will be invaluable to his development.”

Swepson, preferred ahead of Adam Zampa, offers variety in the spin-bowling department, given he is a wrist-spinner. Despite going wicketless in his most recent Test, left-arm spinner Agar received strong backing for inclusion.

Another notable inclusion is that of uncapped quick Lance Morris, who was first called up to the Test squad for the pink-ball clash against the West Indies in Adelaide. With Mitchell Starc to be sidelined for the first match, Morris could make his debut.

Nevertheless, he faces stiff competition from Josh Hazlewood, who returned with 5-57 across both innings against South Africa in Sydney. The tourists are also sweating on Cameron Green's fitness after he picked up a finger injury in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Australia undoubtedly face an uphill task to win the series, having won only one Test in India in the past four rubbers. The first Test starts in Nagpur on February 9.

Australia's squad for the four-Test series against India

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

