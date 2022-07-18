Australia name strong squad for upcoming ODI series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe

Australia have picked a strong 14-man squad for their upcoming twin home ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August-September. The two three-match rubbers are part of the ODI Super League for the 2023 World Cup qualification.

The Aussie selectors have welcomed back their premier white-ball spinner Adam Zampa, who missed the Sri Lanka tour due to paternity leave. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has also made it to the squad and is expected to recover in time from a side strain. Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis have returned to the fold as well.

Lead selector George Bailey expects the two series to be "good contests". He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"These series against New Zealand, the world's No.1 ranked ODI side, and Zimbabwe will be good contests and provide an opportunity to play some great cricket in the lead-up to the home summer. The team is excited to be marking the start of a huge summer with these matches in North Queensland."

Notable omissions from the squad are Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Inglis, and Kane Richardson - all of whom were part of the Sri Lanka tour. The selectors have rested Test captain Pat Cummins ahead of the home summer, while Travis Head will miss the series, with his partner Jess Davies expecting the couple's first child.

Zimbabwe series will be Australia's first home ODI series since December 2020

Skipper Aaron Finch will hope for a big summer with the bat. (Credits: Getty)

The series against Zimbabwe will be Australia's first ODI rubber on home soil since taking on India in December 2020. While the Aussies will host Zimbabwe in Townsville, the series against the Kiwis will be played in Cairns. The games held at Townsville's Riverway Stadium will also include a special tribute to the late Andrew Symonds.

The three-game rubber against New Zealand at the Cazaly's Stadium will be the rescheduled matches which were postponed due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions last January.

Aaron Finch and Co. currently sit eighth in the ICC ODI League table with 70 points from 12 games.

Australia's squad for the ODI series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

