Australia name unchanged XI for 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed that his side will field an unchanged playing XI in the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand in Christchurch, starting on Friday, March 8.

It means the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will play their seventh consecutive Test match in the summer. The visitors took a 1-0 series lead with a 172-run win in the opener in Wellington.

After posting a formidable 383 in their first innings on the back of a sensational 174* from Cameron Green, the Aussies bowled the Kiwis out for 179. Despite a mediocre second innings total of 164, Australia set the hosts a daunting target of 369 in the final essay.

Although Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell resisted valiantly, the Aussies bowled New Zealand out for 196 to complete the formalities. The result made it five wins in six Test outings during the summer for Australia, with the lone loss being the memorable Gabba Test against the West Indies.

History does not bode well for New Zealand as they are yet to win a Test against Australia since the 2011-12 series, with the last series win over their Trans-Tasmanian rival coming in 1989-90.

The Christchurch contest will mark the 100th Test outing for two of New Zealand's stalwarts, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Despite coming into the series in a rich vein of form, the former struggled in the Wellington Test with scores of 0 and 9.

Australia have enjoyed a remarkable tour of New Zealand thus far, winning the T20I series preceding the Tests with a 3-0 margin.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis have confirmed at least one change to their playing XI, with uncapped pacer Ben Sears replacing Will O’Rourke due to an injury. Mitchell Santner could also make way for Scott Kuggeleijn, depending on the conditions in Christchurch.

The game will also be crucial for both teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) table. While New Zealand are second with a win percentage of 60 after five Tests, defending champions Australia are breathing down their neck at third with a 59.09 win percentage in 11 outings.

Following the second Test. most of the players from both teams will head to India for the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 22.

Australia's Playing XI for 2nd New Zealand Test

Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App