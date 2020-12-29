Australia penalized four ICC World Test Championship points for slow over-rate in Boxing Day Test

There was more bad news in store for Australia after they lost the Boxing Day Test to India by eight wickets on Tuesday. The hosts were penalized four ICC World Test Championship points for their slow over-rate during the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia have also been fined 40 percent of their match fee for the same offence. According to an ICC media release, match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after Tim Paine's side was found to be two overs short of the target in the Boxing Day Test, even after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The release added that in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalized two points for each over short. Consequently, four World Test Championship points have been deducted from Australia's points total.

Australian captain Paine pleaded guilty to the offence, and hence no formal hearing was conducted.

Australia falter in Boxing Day Test as India make incredible comeback after Adelaide catastrophe

Going into day four of the Boxing Day Test with a lead of merely two runs, Australia stretched their innings from their overnight score of 133 for 6 to 200.

Newcomer Cameron Green played a resolute knock of 45 from 146 balls. However, it wasn’t enough to bail the hosts out of trouble. Following Green’s dismissal, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood could not provide much resistance.

Needing only 70 to win the Boxing Day Test and level the series, India lost out-of-form batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply. However, debutant Shubman Gill (35 not out) and man of the match Ajinkya Rahane (27 not out) took India over the line without any trouble.

It was a stunning fightback from the visitors after having been rolled over for 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test - their lowest ever score in the format.