Australia to play T20I series against West Indies ahead of World Cup, big guns return to the squad

The T20 World Cup 2022 preparations are in full flow for Australia after the three-T20I series against India. The hosts have announced that they will be playing a short two-match T20 series against the West Indies in the build-up to the major event next month.

The series will start on October 5, with the first game to be played at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, while the second match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The three-match series against England, starting October 9, will go ahead as scheduled.

The defending champions have announced a full-strength 16-man squad for the series against West Indies. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc return to the side after missing out on the series against India.

Cameron Green and Tim David keep their place in the Australian side

The 16-man squad announced by Australia includes all-rounder Cameron Green, who flourished during the India tour in his new role as the opening batter. Tim David, who made his debut for Australia, is also included in the side, as are Daniel Sams and Josh Inglis.

David Warner returns to the side after being rested against India. Mitchell Marsh has overcome a knee injury, while Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc have recovered from a side strain and an ankle injury, respectively.

With the World Cup around the corner, Australian selector George Bailey said that the team wants to build with a cautious approach to try and minimize the risk of injuries. He said:

"We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon. To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup."

The defending champions men will follow this series with a three-match series against England, before playing India in a warm-up game at the Gabba on October 17.

With the World Cup preparations in full swing, this will be a good dress rehearsal for both sides. Here is how Aaron Finch's squad looks for the T20I series against the West Indies.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

