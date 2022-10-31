India and Pakistan competed in a match for the ages in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. A sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) gave the sport one of its most riveting atmospheres as the Men in Blue edged out off the final delivery of the historic contest.

According to a report by SEN Sports, Australia is keen to host a Test match between the two arch-rivals on their shores in the near future.

The two Asian giants last faced each other in the longest format in 2007, with their last bilateral series coming in 2012-13.

Claiming that talks for a potential dream encounter are already underway, former Australian all-rounder Simon O’Donnell said on SEN Breakfast:

"That (their T20 World Cup clash) was extraordinary. That game itself is the one that’s held the tournament up so far, people keep referring back to it.There was 90,000 at a neutral venue, there was extraordinary emotion, the scenes of the game, the tightness of the game, the pressure."

He continued:

"It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here."

Should the talks for a contest in whites not progress as anticipated, Australia will hope to stage an ODI tri-series involving the two rival nations as well. O'Donnell added:

"There’s also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan.My word there are (conversations happening), in the wake of this (T20 World Cup clash). There are already discussions taking place.”

The ODI tri-series in Australia was part and parcel of cricket at one stage, with the nation often hosting it on a regular basis. Australia, India and Pakistan participated in a tri-series Down Under in 1999-2000, where the Aussies emerged as winners.

The last tri-series in the nation took place prior to the 2015 World Cup, which involved the Men in Blue along with Australia and England.

India recently declared their reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup

The contests between the two neighboring nations have been staged at neutral venues for the last 10 years due to the never ceasing political tensions.

During the recently concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body stated that Team India will not travel across the border for the 2023 Asia Cup and will instead vouch for a neutral venue.

Pakistan have been announced as hosts for the 2023 Asia Cup as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Do you see India and Pakistan playing a Test match on Australian shores? Let us know what you think.

