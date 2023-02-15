Australia return to the top of the ICC Test rankings following India's brief stay

Australia are back at the top of the ICC Test rankings after India briefly held the position. The ICC had earlier announced that India's innings victory over Pat Cummins and Co. in the first Test in Nagpur had taken them to number one in the Test rankings.

However, the official website rectified its mistake by reinstating Australia at the top. Rohit Sharma's men could nevertheless find themselves at the summit after winning the second Test in Delhi, starting on Friday February 17. It would also take them a step closer to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. The hosts must win the four-match Test series by 3-1 or 3-0 to make it to the decider.

ICC @ICC



Details



bit.ly/3E6MeW4 Star performers from the Nagpur and Bulawayo Tests make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player RankingsDetails Star performers from the Nagpur and Bulawayo Tests make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 📈Details 👇bit.ly/3E6MeW4

With their innings and 132-run victory inside three days at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, India took a 1-0 lead, headlined by critical contributions from Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit himself. With eight wickets in the game, Ashwin also moved to within 21 rating points behind Cummins in the ICC bowlers rankings.

Australia under pressure with series on the line

Pat Cummins addresses his team during a training session. (Credits: Getty)

The tourists find themselves under pressure after a massive loss as they require a draw or win to keep their hopes alive of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the context of the WTC final, a draw or victory should seal Australia's place in the same. The No. 1 Test side suffered batting collapses in both innings as Jadeja and Ashwin ran riot to leave them dazed.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith retained their number one and two spots, respectively, in the ICC Test batting rankings after faring well compared to other Aussie batters. However, they have a massive task ahead of them for the next three Tests. Nevertheless, Australia could be boosted with the return of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

Addressing his potential return, Starc said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"I'd like to be a little further down the road. Still a good chance, so it'll come down to how it reacts by the end of Wednesday, how the medical staff see it, how the selectors and Pat and Ronnie feel about it as well. I'll do everything I can to be fully available for selection, then it's a discussion for the rest of the group involved."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#INDvAUS | @LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au/news/delhi-pit… Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green bowled at full tilt on a centre-wicket strip today as Australia weigh up the consequences of picking both for Friday's must-win second Test. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green bowled at full tilt on a centre-wicket strip today as Australia weigh up the consequences of picking both for Friday's must-win second Test.#INDvAUS | @LouisDBCameron cricket.com.au/news/delhi-pit…

Starc missed the first Test in Nagpur after suffering a finger injury during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against South Africa.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes