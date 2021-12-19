"Australia's out-cricket had been sharp and hungry, their bowling disciplined and imaginative" - Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton minced no words while criticising Joe Root and co.'s shoddy showing in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. He said there was a stark contrast between England and Australia's performance, with the visitors being lacklustre in all aspects.

England are staring at a 2-0 deficit in the Ashes series as Australia took firm control after day three of the pink ball Test. The hosts bowled England out for 236. By the close of play, they're ahead by 282 runs with nine wickets remaining.

In his column for The Times, Atherton praised Australia for turning up well and executing their plans. In contrast, the 53-year old felt England lost their way after a productive first session on day three. He wrote:

"Australia's out-cricket had been sharp and hungry; their bowling disciplined and imaginative. England had lost four wickets for 19 runs in 16 overs, on the best batting pitch imaginable. A first session that produced 123 for none gave away to a second session of 57 for four. What a contrast to England. One team playing good cricket; the other not."

England's batting unit collapsed for the second time in the series as Joe Root and Dawid Malan were notably the only ones to put up a fight.

The floodgates opened for Australia after Root perished for 62 as the tourists' innings ended on 236 after being 150-2. Malan top-scored with 80, and added 138 runs with Root before the collapse.

"Joe Root lacked options and variety in attack" - Michael Atherton

Atherton further said that everything went Australia's way. Their plans worked perfectly, while the visitors played second fiddle. He added in this regard:

"Where England were aimless and lacking direction, Australia's tactics were sharply defined; where England's fielding was lacklustre, Australia were full of intensity; where Joe Root lacked options and variety in the attack, Steve Smith was spoilt for choice."

Australia will look to build a solid lead on day four to put England under pressure.

They seem well set for a commanding 2-0 series lead heading to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

