"England have made as many mistakes so far as a team would hope to make in an entire series" - Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton has hit out at Joe Root and co. for their long list of errors in the Ashes series so far. Michael Atherton lambasted England for failing to get things right despite having prepared for the series for so long.

Australia once again left England playing a catch-up game after piling on 473 in the first innings of the second Test in Adelaide. Following skillful knocks by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser removed England's openers cheaply.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Michael Neser will sleep well with his maiden Test wicket under his belt Unfortunately that's the end of the day's play.Michael Neser will sleep well with his maiden Test wicket under his belt #Ashes Unfortunately that's the end of the day's play.Michael Neser will sleep well with his maiden Test wicket under his belt #Ashes

Writing in his column for The Times, Michael Atherton thinks England's long list of mistakes could cost them the series. Expressing his frustrations at the bowlers going unrewarded despite their efforts, Atherton wrote:

"They have made as many mistakes so far as a team would hope to make in an entire series. These errors have been doubly frustrating because England's bowlers have created opportunities, and Australia's batting has shown some frailty. Most chances in the field have been gifted to David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, whose run-scoring so far has underpinned strong first-innings totals."

England keeper-batsman Jos Buttler had a forgettable day one on the field in Adelaide, dropping two catches, including a sitter off Labuschagne's bat. Ollie Robinson gave Australia's number three another reprieve after reaching his sixth Test hundred on day two of the Test.

Labuschagne edged Robinson's delivery behind the stumps but the seamer had overstepped.

"They have not mastered the basics" - Michael Atherton

England cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton further claimed that England's lack of ruthlessness and not doing the basics right is mainly due to their faulty planning. The 53-year old added:

"Selections in both Tests, the toss at the Gabba, half a dozen or so dropped catches, a run-out or two spurned, two wickets with no-balls: England may have been planning this tour in intricate detail for two years, but they cannot master the basics."

Also Read Article Continues below

The first Test in Brisbane saw all-rounder Ben Stokes overstepping after rattling Warner's stumps, while Rory Burns dropped a catch at slip off his bat. England have a steep hill to climb on day three of the pink-ball Test and they would require Joe Root to go big to cut down a 456-run deficit.

Edited by Prem Deshpande