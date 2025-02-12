Australia’s star spinner of SL vs AUS 2025 Tests pulled up for suspect bowling action

Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been reported for suspect bowling action after last week's second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. As a result, the Brisbane native will need to undergo testing to determine the legality of his action.

The 28-year-old played a critical role in the tourists' 2-0 landmark series win in Sri Lanka, finishing as the highest wicket-taker. He snaffled 16 wickets in four innings at 17.18, headlined by a solitary fifer. Kuhnemann had suffered a thumb dislocation before the series but recovered quickly after undergoing surgery.

A statement released by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, February 12, read:

"The Australian team was notified of the match officials' referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter. Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four one-day internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018. This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action been questioned."

Trending

He will undergo testing at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane in the coming weeks. While Kuhnemann is cleared to bowl in domestic cricket, he cannot play an international match until he passes the test.

"He deserves all the praise that he gets" - Nathan Lyon lauds Matthew Kuhnemann amid Australia's series in Sri Lanka

Matthew Kuhnemann. (Image Credits: Getty)

During the second Test in Sri Lanka, senior spinner Nathan Lyon lavished praise on Kuhnemann for his courage, as he played and challenged the hosts despite the pain in his thumb. Lyon said (as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald):

"Kuhny has been exceptional, and he deserves all the praise that he gets. The way he broke his thumb three weeks ago and to show the courage to come out here and bowl, I know it’s hurting him, but he’s there, he’s shown a lot of courage and he’s bowling exceptionally well. He’s bowling his best ball over and over and challenging guys’ defence, and that’s all we can ask."

Australia and Sri Lanka will move on to the ODI series, with the first match to be played in Colombo on Wednesday, February 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️