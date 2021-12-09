"It was an incredible innings" - Former Australia star praises Travis Head for quickfire Ashes century

Australia picked up from where they left off and dominated day two of the first Test of the ongoing Ashes series. With a dominant batting display on day two at the Gabba, the hosts have managed to amass a total of 343 for 7, gaining a first-innings lead of 196.

In the thick of things for Australia was Travis Head, who hammered a swashbuckling century to ensure the hosts didn't allow England a route back into this contest.

With his exciting counter-attacking knock, Head scored his third Test century and took just 85 deliveries. This was Head's first hundred against England and the third-fastest hundred in the Ashes.

In the build-up to the Ashes, there was a lot of chatter about the number five spot for Australia. Despite Usman Khawaja racking up the runs for Queensland at the Gabba in the Sheffield Shield, the Aussie selectors decided to stick with Travis Head.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey lauded the South Australian batters' performance on day two. In discussions with Cricbuzz, Hussey opined that Head had repaid the selectors faith.

Here's what he said:

"It certainly was an incredible innings. You've got to understand that this guy is under enormous pressure. Coming into the series, there was so much talk in Australia. Should the position at number five go to Travis Head or Usman Khawaja. Khawaja plays at the Gabba for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield competition. He's scored a lot of runs and got the experience.

"But the selectors decided to show faith in Travis Head, who also did pretty well for South Australia. Probably not as well as Khawaja but he got the nod, maybe because he was a bit younger than Khawaja and didn't he repay the selector's faith?"

Hussey also stated that it was no surprise to see the two Australian players who stood out on day two (Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne) were the ones who had the most match practice coming into the series.

"For me, it really stood out that the two outstanding players of the day were the two that had the best preparation coming into the series. Both Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, in my view, played the most substantial innings.

"I know Warner played well but he did have some luck along the way. The two guys who have been playing Sheffield Shield games were best prepared for the longer form of the game. They showed their class and also showed how important preparation can be."

"Ben Stokes will be a huge concern for England" - Former Australia star Michael Hussey

Ben Stokes is coming into the Ashes off a six month hiatus

Ben Stokes has been one of the best all-rounders in the world in recent times. However, returning to the England team for this Ashes series after a six-month hiatus, there have been some doubts looming over his match-fitness.

Hussey has opined that Ben Stokes' fitness will be a huge concern for England. The all-rounder lacked rhythm in his bowling and also appeared to have had a niggle on day two.

Here's what the former Australian player had to say:

"That will be a huge concern for England. He is a world class all-rounder and a key man in that English team. He offers so much balance to that England team. He is virtually two players in one, Ben Stokes. He looked like he was struggling with a knee injury and it seemed to be getting sore as the Test match wore on.

"We knew coming into the series that it was going to be a challenge. It's because he is coming of very limited preparation. He hasn't played for five or six months. It's not easy to come straight into an Ashes series and have an impact. So, that lack of preparation certainly showed. Even with him bowing the big no-ball to dismiss David Warner. That also shows a lack of rhythm and preparation as well. When you're playing cricket and in your groove, that sort of thing just does not happen. It's a big concern for England moving forward."

Looking forward to day three of the first Test, which is traditionally known as moving day, England find themselves well behind the eight-ball. It'll be interesting to see if Head and Australia can continue their dominance or if the Three Lions can roar back into this contest.

