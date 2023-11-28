Australia set to send a batch of youngsters to replace tired seniors in T20I squad against India - Reports 

Cricket Australia (CA) is set to make a major change to the T20I team which is currently 0-2 behind India in the five-match series in the subcontinent. Senior member David Warner was already rested prior to the commencement of the series, and from the looks of it, the remaining senior members might also be withdrawn from the squad.

According to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald, the trio of Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe and Chris Green are likely to be slotted into the squad. It is yet to be known which seniors will pave the way, but it is likely those who have been on tour for quite a while, beginning with the bilateral ODI series in India as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and even Tanveer Sangha for that matter were involved across both the aforementioned assignments, and have been on Indian soil for well over two months.

It is also to be noted that these players were also involved in a five-match ODI series against South Africa during the build-up to the World Cup.

Australia scheduled to play third T20I against India on November 28

The Men in Yellow have to win each of the remaining three matches in the series to overturn the 0-2 deficit. The visitors have lost to the second-string Indian squad led by Suryakumar Yadav in high-scoring affairs so far.

Team India pulled off their highest successful T20I run chase in the series opener in Vishakapatnam. They followed it up by scoring one of their highest T20I scores en route to a 44-run win at Thiruvananthapuram.

The two sides will lock horns in the third T20I of the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

India squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad:

Matthew Wade (Capt), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

