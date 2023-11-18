"Australia have shown glaring weaknesses against spin" - Graeme Swann on IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Former English cricketer Graeme Swann has highlighted Australia's shortcomings against spin heading into the 2023 World Cup final against India.

The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue will seek to avenge their loss against the same opponents in the 2003 World Cup final, the only other time the two teams have squared off in the title decider.

During a discussion on CNN News 18, Swann was asked whether Australia's league-stage loss to India will have an impact on the World Cup final, to which he responded:

"It's very natural to hold those demons inside when you have lost to a team. This Indian side haven't shown any weaknesses throughout this tournament. Australia have shown glaring weaknesses against spin."

The former England spinner pointed out that the two sides have had contrasting journeys heading into the final. He elaborated:

"Even against South Africa in the last game, they squeaked home, they didn't dominate the game. Only chasing 212, they nearly made a hash of it. Australia have limped into the final whereas India have skipped and cartwheeled their way into the final."

The Indian spinners accounted for six dismissals in their six-wicket win against Australia in their tournament opener in Chennai. While Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three and two wickets, respectively, Ravichandran Ashwin, who is unlikely to feature in the final, got rid of Cameron Green.

"If India approach the game with the same sort of positivity and mindset they did in the semifinal, there is still no contest" - Graeme Swann

India registered a convincing 70-run win against New Zealand in the semifinal. [P/C: AP]

While expecting India to win the game comfortably if they play positively, Graeme Swann warned that Australia can't be taken lightly. He said:

"If India approach the game with the same sort of positivity and mindset they did in the semifinal, there is still no contest, India will win. But Australia are a team you can never ever write off, unfortunately, for an Englishman to say that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the two most deserving teams have reached the final. He stated:

"These are the two best teams and they are in the final. This is the grandest final we are going to get. My mouth is wet with anticipation for this game. Of course, I will be supporting India. There won't be a single Englishman on the planet who is cheering for Australia in this game."

Swann concluded by highlighting that India have been the dominant team since Virat Kohli was dropped in the Australia game, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma coming to the fore. He added that Mohammed Shami has been the icing on the cake and expressed hope of him repeating his exploits in the final.

