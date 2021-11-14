"We probably got a little bit timid in that game" - Aaron Finch says defeat to England helped salvage their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign

Australia captain Aaron Finch cited the crushing loss to England as the turning point of their T20 World Cup 2021 journey. Aaron Finch revealed ahead of the final against New Zealand on Sunday that the eight-wicket defeat prompted them to play aggressively.

Finch top-scored with 44 in that game against England to recover from a disastrous start to post a respectable 125. However, Jos Buttler pummeled Australia's bowling attack to finish the run-chase with 50 balls to spare. The heavy loss put Finch and co. on the brink of elimination.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Aaron Finch admitted it was a forgettable night as Australia didn't play the way they wanted to. He said:

"We had a bad night, no doubt, and probably went away from what we committed to before the tournament which was being really aggressive. Great teams don't let you into games all that often, you have to force your way in however you can by being positive and aggressive. We probably got a little bit timid in that game."

The 34-year-old reflected on his 49-ball knock as well, saying he batted defensively in the middle overs.

"I was guilty of it myself, just trying to bat through the middle overs rather than trying to put pressure back on when Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid were bowling."

Since the loss to England, the men in yellow have turned their campaign around brilliantly. They beat Bangladesh, West Indies and Pakistan and have given them a realistic chance to emerge as champions on Sunday.

"New Zealand have match-winners throughout" - Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson. (Credits: Twitter)

Aaron Finch also stated they are wary of the Kiwi challenge and Australia need to be at their best. The Victorian hailed Kane Williamson's captaincy and how astutely he has led them. He added:

"They have match-winners throughout, power and also a lot of class. Regardless of what situation you put them in, they fight tooth and nail, scrap and stay in games somehow. There are times you think they are gone and then they pull it off. That's one of their great strengths. Their fielding is unbelievable as well, while they have quality with the new ball in guys who swing it. They are just such a well-rounded, well-respected side, led brilliantly by Kane."

The Trans-Tasman rivals will be high on confidence as they have completed stiff run-chases in the semi-finals. With the toss playing a vital role in Dubai, Finch and Williamson would prefer to win it and chase.

