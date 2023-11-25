Australia stars Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis like derogatory post on Team India after 2023 World Cup triumph

Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and former captain Aaron Finch liked a derogatory post on Team India after their side’s 2023 World Cup triumph over the Men in Blue. According to reports, skipper Pat Cummins also liked the controversial post, but removed the like following backlash.

The Aussies stunned India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. The Men in Blue were undefeated heading to the summit clash, but faltered at the last hurdle once again.

Sent into bat, India were held to 240 in their 50 overs, a target the Aussies chased in 43 overs as opener Travis Head slammed 137 off 120 balls.

Following the triumph, an Australian media page on Instagram shared an insulting post with the caption “South Australian man gives birth to world record 11 sons.”

The post was accompanied with an offensive image depicting how Head stunned the Indian cricket team.

How clinical Australia got the better of India in 2023 World Cup final

After winning the toss in the 2023 World Cup final at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australian captain Cummins made a bold decision to bowl first on a slow surface. India got off to an impressive start as skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 47 off 31 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

A brilliant running catch from Head off Maxwell’s bowling ended Rohit’s stay at the crease. Team India’s innings completely lost momentum after that. Virat Kohli contributed 54 off 63 balls, but KL Rahul took 107 balls for 66, hitting only one four. Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav all fell cheaply.

Chasing 241, India reduced the Aussies to 47/3, dismissing David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith inside the powerplay. However, Head clobbered 15 fours and four sixes in his hundred, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed 58* off 110 as Australia raced home in 43 overs.

The Men in Blue and the Aussies are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series in India.