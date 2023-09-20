The Australian cricket team has landed in India for their last dress rehearsal ahead of the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Yellow will take on hosts India in a three-match ODI series, set to begin on September 22 in Mohali.

David Warner took to his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude to be back in India, stating:

"Always great to be welcomed back to india. We are always well looked after and well protected. Thanks so much. @gmraerocity always makes our transits so easy."

Warner had a mixed outing in the preceding five-game ODI series against South Africa. The 36-year-old made notable scores of 106 and 78 against the Proteas but did not get past 20 in the remaining three innings. With the left-hander likely to open with Mitchell Marsh, he will be keen to get in the groove ahead of the showpiece event.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey put up a picture of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh chilling together in their hotel room. You can view the snap here.

Australia's middle-order will also be under the scanner, especially the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Carey, following their failures in South Africa. However, with the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins back in the fold, the tourists should feel a lot more confident.

While Mohali will host the first ODI on September 22, Indore and Rajkot will stage the remaining two on the 24th and 27th.

Australia's squad for three-match ODI series against India

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Expand Tweet

Australia will get their World Cup campaign underway on October 8 against India in Chennai.