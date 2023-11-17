"Australia are still very vulnerable" - Gautham Gambhir on India’s opponent in 2023 World Cup final

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes the Australia are still vulnerable despite their thrilling three-wicket against South Africa in the semi-final.

Chasing 213, the Aussies almost made a meal of the task before Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc added an unbeaten 22 to eke out the victory. Their opponent in the final, Team India, have been in red-hot form throughout the tournament, winning all 10 games en route to the summit clash.

Speaking to Star Sports after Australia's semi-final win, Gambhir did not feel like the side played their best in the game.

"Don't think Australia brought their A-game in the semi-final. Australia are still very vulnerable, but yes, they know how to win these knockout games. India will have to play their A-game in the final, which they have been playing since the last 10 matches. India are going to be very confident facing Australia in Ahmedabad," Gambhir said.

Despite the scratchy win, the Men in Yellow have won eight consecutive games after losing their opening two outings against India and South Africa.

Australia will be playing in a record eighth ODI World Cup final. They have won five of the previous seven, including three straight in 1999, 2003, and 2007.

India won the league stage meeting between the sides by six wickets in a low-scoring affair in Chennai.

"Shreyas Iyer is the biggest game changer for me in this World Cup" - Gautam Gambhir

Shreyas Iyer scored a magical century in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Gautam Gambhir hailed Shreyas Iyer for his century in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also felt the middle-order batter is vital for India's chances against the Aussie spinners in the grand finale.

During his knock of 105* in the semi-final, Iyer became only the third Indian cricketer to score consecutive World Cup centuries after Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.

"Shreyas Iyer is the biggest game changer for me in this World Cup. He was injured and had to fight for his place, and to score a century in 70 balls in the knockout is simply outstanding. He'll be the key for India in the final when Maxwell and Zampa bowl," Gambhir said.

Expand Tweet

Following a disappointing start to his 2023 World Cup campaign, Shreyas Iyer has been in incredible form, with 50+ scores in his last four outings.

The Mumbai-born batter has scored an incredible 526 runs in the tournament at an average of 75.14 and a 113.11 strike rate.

Team India will take on Australia in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.