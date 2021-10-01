"No one is forcing you to come" - Tim Paine confident of the Ashes going ahead regardless of England's key players

Australian Test captain Tim Paine has declared that the Ashes series will take place this year irrespective of the presence of England's star players. Given the strict quarantine measures in place, England are likely to decide over the weekend on their participation.

England's participation in the Ashes series has been a major talking point in recent months. The likes of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and James Anderson have expressed concerns about the Australian government's refusal to ease bio-bubble restrictions.

However, Tim Paine believes the Ashes will not be affected based on which Englishman tours. Paine stated that the series would begin as scheduled as he expects the ECB to conjure a squad. Paine told SEN the following:

"They'll have a choice to make, you either get on that plane or don't. No one is forcing you to come. If you don't want to come, don't come. The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on December 8th, whether Joe is here or not. There will be a squad of England players coming here."

Root, one of the certainties to tour Australia, sought clarity on the circumstances before committing to the series. Keeper-batsman Jos Buttler remarked that he wouldn't consider visiting without his family by his side.

They all want to come, there's no doubt about that: Tim Paine

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Tim Paine understands that England's players want to play, pointing to captain Root's desperation to be part of the series. Thus, the veteran cricketer trusts the stakeholders to deliver friendly conditions to the visitors so that it goes smoothly.

"We have not heard one England player come out and say they will not be coming. I think it's been beat up. If you do want to come and represent your country and play in an Ashes series, which Joe Root said 'that's what they all want to do, that's what they dream about doing' then come and do it. They all want to come, there's no doubt about that. We don't want to give them poor conditions because we're going to be in the same boat, it'll be worked out."

Paine, who is recovering from neck surgery, also reverted to Kevin Pietersen's statement. Pietersen gauged that the players would not want to go to Australia, given the uncertainties. However, the 36-year old feels the former England cricketer shouldn't be deciding.

