Australia unveil new indigenous kit ahead of 2022 T20 World Cup 

Australia have released their new jersey for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup and have chosen to implement an indigenous theme. This marks the first time that the Aussies will don a jersey sporting their heritage at an ICC tournament, having first released a kit with such patterns in the home series against India in 2020.

The jersey involves a shade of yellow on the torso, with the indigenous pattern stealing the spotlight on the bottom half. The sleeves and collar are jet black in color, providing a stellar contrast to the other shades in the kit.

In the long-sleeved version of the jersey, the aboriginal pattern will make an additional presence. The design will begin right above the elbow and end at the wrists. The pattern also marks a presence at the back of the jersey, bringing the artwork as a whole.

Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen designed the kit in collaboration with Asics. Clarke told cricket.com.au:

"The overall design is to do with the process of connecting with yourself as an individual, as a team, in the community and whatever is surrounded by you ... with the river, the land, whatever you see."

Hagen added:

"In the middle we've been able to incorporate the colours of the both of First Nations flags in Australia. So you've got the red, black and yellow, which is represents Aboriginal flag and the blue, white and green which represents the Torres Strait Islander flag."

It is to be noted that Australia sported two separate jerseys during their journey enroute to the 2021 T20 World Cup title. They primarily donned a black and neon green jersey before switching to their traditional yellow and green jersey for the final against New Zealand.

Aaron Finch's side have been drawn alongside New Zealand, England and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12s. They will be joined by two more teams upon the conclusion of the preliminary qualification round.

Australia squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Will Australia's new jersey embedded with heritage bring them any luck at the 2022 T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar