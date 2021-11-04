Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing XIs, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Australia will face Bangladesh in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With two wins from three games, the Aussies are still in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals. However, the thrashing they took at the hands of England dented their confidence as well as their net run rate.

They have a good opportunity to regain lost ground in the match against Bangladesh. Although the Aussies put up a poor batting effort against England, they would be aware that teams like India have also struggled batting first in Dubai. Australia have quality players who can lift themselves up for the challenge on Thursday.

As for Bangladesh, they have been poor in all departments. They will be disappointed with their performance, having lost all four of their Super 12 encounters. They have reasonable experience in the squad and should have done better. Can they sign off with a fighting effort?

AUS vs BAN - Today's match playing 11s

AUS playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

BAN playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

AUS vs BAN - Today's match opening batters list

David Warner and Aaron Finch, who are back among the runs, will open for Australia.

Bangladesh will open with Naim Sheikh and Liton Das.

AUS vs BAN - Today's match pitch report

The pitch is the same one that was used for Wednesday’s match between New Zealand and Scotland. It's a decent batting surface. Apart from seam and bounce, there might be spin on offer as well.

AUS vs BAN - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Kumar Dharmasena

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first. The Aussies have made one change for the game, with Mitchell Marsh coming in for left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

Speaking after winning the toss, Australian captain Aaron Finch said:

“We are going to have a bowl first. Just want it exploit any moisture on offer.”

Bangladesh have made one change to their team. Mustafizur Rahman is coming back in place of Nasum Ahmed.

Edited by Sai Krishna