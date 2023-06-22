"Australia haven't yet played their best cricket"- Salman Butt rings alarm bells for England after Edgbaston defeat

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes Australia are yet to play their best cricket this summer despite winning their matches against India and England respectivley.

The Aussies absolutely bossed India in the World Test Championship final, winning by 209 runs. They took that momentum into the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston and overcame some high-pressure situations to record a thrilling two-wicket win.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt, however, explained that the team still hasn't hit top gear. Here's what he had to say about Australia's performance so far this summer:

"I feel Australia haven't yet played their best cricket. Without playing to their full potential, they won the World Test Championship final and now the first Ashes Test, beating two good teams.

"If they come into their own and start playing to their potential, they will start winning by bigger margins."

Butt shed light on how the big guns like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne didn't fire with the bat in Edgbaston and also how the bowlers were a tad expeensive.

"Pat Cummins leaked runs at 4.5 per over. [Josh] Hazlewood bowled well but not at his complete best. Even in the batting [department], the likes of Smith and Labuschagne didn't fire," Salman Butt said.

"They are getting runs from [Usman] Khawaja, [Alex] Carey and a bit from [Cameron] Green and [Travis] Head too scoring a fifty. But it feels the big performance hasn't come yet from them and yet they have won."

Salman Butt praises Usman Khawaja for his performance in Ashes 2023 opener

Salman Butt hailed Australian opener Usman Khawaja for his versatility following the Edgbaston Test.

The southpaw was committed to playing the waiting game when his team needed it and also played his shots when the time was right to up the ante. He scored a crucial 321-ball 141 in the first innings and followed it up with a 65-run knock to help his side chase down 282.

On this, Butt stated:

"Khawaja is a matured player and can hold one end up with also the ability to play his shots. We have seen just how good he is in T20 cricket with his knocks for Islamabad United and also in the BBL [Big Bash League] over the years.

"It shows that he is versatile and is capable of playing the situation."

Australia will take a lot of heart from their performance in Edgbaston as their backs were truly against the wall coming into the final day.

The second Test will begin at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28.

