Australian cricketers in Maldives rattled by the sonic boom of Chinese rocket debris

Several Australian cricketers and support staff, who are currently in the Maldives, looked disconcerted by the sonic boom caused by the falling debris of a Chinese rocket.

After the indefinite suspension of IPL 2021, nearly 37 Australians traveled to the island nation due to travel restrictions imposed by their country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Warner, the former skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), confirmed that they heard a loud bang and explained the reason behind this sudden boom.

"We heard the bang around 5.30 am this morning (Sunday). Experts say the noise we heard is the crack in the atmosphere which sets off a wave of sound not the actual impact of the rocket," Warner told The Australian from the Maldives.

On April 29, China launched the main module for its first permanent space station in the orbit. The rocket was supposed to re-enter the earth's atmosphere but disintegrated on its way back.

The debris landed just west of the Maldives (in the Indian Ocean, at a point 72.47° East and 2.65° North), inviting criticism from the international community.

Australian cricketers waiting to go back home

A few days ago, the Australian government banned all flights from India until May 15 as the COVID-19 cases were exponentially on the rise in the country.

After the suspension of the IPL, Australian cricketers were left with no option of returning home as even the UAE, a vital transit destination, has banned arrivals from India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged for the Australian contingent to travel to the Maldives instead, where there are relatively fewer cases.

As soon as the Australian government lifts the travel restrictions, the players will be going home directly from the Maldives.

Both Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have been closely coordinating with the BCCI and the Australian government to ensure a safe return of their players.