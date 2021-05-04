IPL 2021: Australian players set to fly to the Maldives

There are close to 40 Australians comprising of cricketers, commentators, coaching staff and others in various IPL bubbles. With IPL 2021 postponed indefinitely, this contingent is expected to fly to the Maldives from India as Australia has closed the borders for its citizens from India.

A few days ago, the Australian government imposed a ban on all flights from India till May 15. Thus, the Maldives could be a perfect alternative destination for the Australian contingent, given that the country has reported only a few hundreds of cases over the last two weeks.

Commentator Michael Slater is already in the island nation. He had earlier left the IPL bubble but was denied entry into Australia.

Dan Christian, the RCB all-rounder, could be the only one who might fly to the United Kingdom (UK) since he is set to play in the country's domestic competitions later this year.

However, the direct route from India is shut for him as England is allowing only its citizens from India. Dubai, a key transit point, is also shut for all passengers from India.

No one has ever experienced the borders being shut: Pat Cummins after IPL 2021 gets postponed

KKR pacer Pat Cummins acknowledged that there was a bit of anxiety amongst the Aussies participating in the IPL.

However, he hoped that things would get better by May 15, after which Australia is likely to open the borders for its citizens from India.

"Once we flew out of Australia we knew we'd signed up for 14 days quarantine coming home so you feel a bit further from getting home, but when the hard border shut no one has ever experienced that before," Cummins told The Back Page on Fox Sports. "[It has] added a bit of anxiety for the Aussies over here but we signed up to play the tournament until the start of June so hopefully it all reopens on May 15 and we can get back."

The pacer also commended Cricket Australia (CA) and the ACA for putting in all efforts to help the Australian contingent get home safely.

"Think we are all hoping we can get home like we would normally plan and the borders open on May 15, whether it's [a] private [flight] or not we wouldn't be allowed back in [at the moment]. Cricket Australia have been brilliant along with the ACA, they are working closely with the government to get the latest information, if we can't get home it won't be for lack of trying from all those involved."

The BCCI has also been coordinating with CA and the Australian government to ensure a safe return for all Australians who were involved with the IPL.