Australian keeper-batter Matthew Wade to join Joburg Super Kings for remainder of SA20 2023

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade is all set to join the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) for the remainder of the ongoing inaugural season of Cricket South Africa's SA20.

Wade has been roped in by the Joburg-based franchise as a replacement for West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph. The fast bowler will not take part in the remaining matches of the tournament as he joins his national side for their upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

JSK made the announcement of Wade's signing through a social media post on Tuesday, January 31. The Twitter post read:

"We have a new Super King at the 𝐖𝐀n𝐃𝐄rers. Say Yellove to Matthew Wade!"

Notably, Wade was last seen in action during the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL 2023). Playing for the Hobart Hurricanes, the southpaw mustered 307 runs in 12 matches, including two half-centuries, at an average of 25.58. He was his side's second-highest run-scorer after Tim David.

The swashbuckler's addition will further bolster JSK's batting lineup, given his impressive record as a finisher.

SA20 2023 has been a mixed bag for JSK so far

JSK started off their SA20 2023 campaign with a 16-run victory over Durban's Super Giants in their opening encounter of the season.

However, they suffered back-to-back losses against the Paarl Royals and the MI Cape Town in the two subsequent two matches. The side bounced back by defeating the Pretoria Capitals by six runs.

The Super Kings look in impressive form at the moment, having secured three wins on the trot. With four wins from seven games, they currently occupy fourth place in the SA20 2023 points table.

Skipper Faf du Plessis has been in tremendous form, aggregating 277 runs in 13 matches at an average of 46.16. On the bowling front, Gerald Coetzee is their leading wicket-taker so far, having bagged 11 scalps in five outings.

JSK will next be seen in action when they take on the Royals in the 27th match of the season on Friday, February 3.

