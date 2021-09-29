"I wouldn’t have a doubt in coming if it was myself" - Nathan Lyon on England's reluctance to tour Australia for the Ashes

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon feels strict quarantine measures shouldn't stop England from playing in the Ashes, which starts in December. The last few days have seen several complications and doubts emerging regarding England's participation.

The England Cricket Board recently termed the team's participation in the Ashes as complicated as they need more clarity from the Australian government on the rules. The ECB is bracing itself for more challenging discussions with Cricket Australia if the protocols in place are not agreeable.

However, Nathan Lyon underlined that if he were an England player, he wouldn't hesitate. Lyon thinks such things are trivial ahead of the Ashes series, which he believes will improve any player's career. Speaking on Fox Sports' Road to the Ashes podcast, the 33-year old said:

"I can probably understand it, but I think as professional athletes and cricketers, we’re so lucky in what we do and it really comes upon us to give back to the game that’s given us so much. I wouldn’t have a doubt in coming out if it was myself. Especially in an Ashes series. An Ashes series, they’re the type of series that can honestly make someone’s career."

Things got more complicated when a Sheffield Shield game in Brisbane suffered a postponement due to positive COVID-19 cases. Perth also remains a doubtful venue to host an Ashes Test, owing to the strict border restrictions in place at the moment.

Even England captain Joe Root hasn't confirmed his trip to Australia and has sought more clarity on the situation. Although earlier it emerged that proposed touring conditions were better than expected, several of England's key players may withdraw from the series.

It’s a small price to pay in my eyes: Nathan Lyon

Joe Root and Tim Paine. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nathan Lyon feels bio-bubble challenges hardly matter. However, he also understands that the Australian cricketers haven't endured as much as England since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lyon said:

"It can wear you down I guess but, as I said, it’s a small price to pay in my eyes. That’s a very, probably, selfish opinion from me. I’m not going to the IPL, I’ve been home for the past eight months or so, so I’m itching to get out there."

England have already been involved in two away Test tours this year, visiting Sri Lanka and India. In contrast, the Australians have only had white-ball visits, with many notable names opting out of Caribbean and Bangladesh tours. Cricket Australia called off their Test series in South Africa in February, citing COVID-19 concerns.

