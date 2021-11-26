'Australian team will be richer if Pat Cummins gets success as captain'- Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik believes the Australian men's team will be 'richer' if newly appointed skipper Pat Cummins excels in the leadership role.

Cummins was appointed 47th Australian Test skipper on Friday morning. He is the first bowler since Ray Lindwall to be bestowed with the honor

Speaking at Cricbuzz Live, Karthik also touched upon the challenges fast bowlers encounter while leading the team.

He said:

"Pat is the right choice. Fast bowlers can become successful captains but it's hard work because they need to bowl long spells fast bowler. A fast bowler need to be involved in the game a lot. That's why over the years we haven't seen too many fast bowlers. Wasim, Waqar, Courtney Walsh were there but none had the success like a batter or Wk has had. Fast bowling and captaincy is hardest thing to do."

"Pat Cummins is unarguably the most loved guy in Australia. Always have a smile. The Australian team will be richer if Pat Cummins gets success as captain," Karthik added.

Cummins' appointment comes days after Tim Paine relinquished the leadership duties for the Test team due to a "sexting" scandal.

Steve Smith has been appointed as Cummins' deputy. The duo will kickstart their stint in the upcoming Ashes series on home soil.

'People expect celebrities to be perfect' - Dinesh Karthik

The advent of social media has led to a trend of people not only trolling cricketers but also their families.

In the recent past, we have seen the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Hasan Ali and Daniel Christian being on the receiving end.

Paine is currently going through the same ordeal. Social media users have been dragging his wife and children for a mistake the wicketkeeper committed years ago.

Speaking on the same, Karthik said:

"People expect celebrities to be perfect because they can't themselves be. Everyone makes mistakes. I see so many people's personal lives are brought into the media spotlight and their actions are judged because they were not perfect at some point in their lives. The worlds needs to look into this."

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull added to Karthik's thoughts on the same. He said:

"A lot of things are brought on and off the field. Nobody is perfect. We all make mistakes in commentary. Stop searching for these things. Let's make this world a better place. Everyone makes mistakes."

Paine on Friday declared that he will be taking a break from all cricket for an unforceable future to address his mental health.

Edited by Aditya Singh