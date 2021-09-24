"England have to do nothing different than what they're asking Australia to do" - Tim Paine

Australian Test captain Tim Paine feels England players have little choice other than to comply with quarantine measures ahead of the Ashes, set to get underway on December 12. A vast number of England's key players could withdraw from the series Down Under as they will have no special exemptions from the 14-day isolation period.

Following a conversation with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed that the visitors won't have the privilege even if their families were to accompany them.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Get your tickets through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: Lock in these dates. Two huge #Ashes series are coming right up! 🔐Get your tickets through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: ashes.cricket.com.au Lock in these dates. Two huge #Ashes series are coming right up! 🔐



Get your tickets through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: ashes.cricket.com.au https://t.co/s1UCND5qZK

Commenting on the PM-level conversation, Tim Paine opined that quarantine protocols are the norm and beyond anyone's control. The Tasmanian thinks England should go through the same protocols that tourists on the English shores undergo. He told SEN:

"They know that they're going to have to do some quarantine, potentially, ScoMo and Boris are having conversations, the conversations are being had at the very top. It's above Cricket Australia, it's above the ECB, it's certainly above the players. Those decisions will be made and you're just going to have to deal with it. But, the England team will have to do nothing different than what they're asking the Australian team to do."

Contrary to most experts' beliefs, former Australian great Shane Warne remains confident about the series going ahead. He feels Australia should open up more, enabling English players to move freely.

Tim Paine wants Hobart to host an Ashes Test

Marsh One Day Cup - VIC v TAS

The 36-year-old also criticized Cricket Australia for not awarding an Ashes Test to Hobart, which happens to be the captain's home ground. The keeper-batsman revealed facing flak when he suggested it. He also predicts Sydney or Perth to stage most of the games by avoiding Hobart in case of a schedule change. Paine said:

Also Read

"The easy way through this is to throw one of these matches down to Blundstone Arena, and then we'll go to Perth. It wasn't popular with the Sydney media, I must admit. I copped a little bit of flak. After it was raised, they didn't like it. I tell you what will happen, they'll bypass Tassie, like they always do. We'll play two Tests in Sydney, or two Tests in Perth. That's what they'll do. It's easier for the broadcasters to either have two games in Sydney or two games in Perth."

The Blundstone Arena, initially slated to host the Australia-Afghanistan Test this summer, looks in severe doubt. Paine, who is already nearing the end of his career, may retire without playing a home Test.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee