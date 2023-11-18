"Australians can never be written off" - Sunil Gavaskar ahead of 2023 World Cup final against Team India

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has warned that Australians should never be written off ahead of Sunday's 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. He stated that Australia's never-say-die attitude always comes to the fore in crunch situations.

Although Team India start as overwhelming favorites for the final, the Aussies have sparked a remarkable resurgence in the tournament. Pat Cummins and company lost the first two matches of the competition, but bounced back to win eight on the bounce. Having already clinched five titles, they will aim for their sixth crown.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar cited Glenn Maxwell's innings against Afghanistan as an example of Australia's never-say-attitude.

"Yeah, India are certainly the favorites because of the way they have played," the cricketer-turned-commentator said. "But the Australians can never be written off. We saw the way Glenn Maxwell played. The manner in which he played, he didnt give up.

"The love for the country and the drive to try and win something for the country is something that you can never discount as far as the Australians are concerned."

Maxwell became the first batter in ODI cricket to score a double hundred while chasing a total. Chasing 292, Australia slumped to 91/7, but the all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 201* off 128 deliveries to propel his side to an unthinkable victory.

"The two best teams are playing in the final" - Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma (L) and Pat Cummins (R). (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sunil Gavaskar, who is a part of the commentary panel in the World Cup, also believes that two deserving teams have qualified for the final and expects a riveting contest.

"Definitely, the two best teams are playing in the final. India won all nine matches in the group stage and then they won the semi-final in style as well," he continued. "Australia stumbled at the start but they came back strongly to win some games from impossible positions."

Team India also got the better of Australia when these two sides met in the group stage of the tournament in Chennai.