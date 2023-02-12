"Australians will be getting nightmares about facing Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja"- Virat Kohli's coach after IND vs AUS 1st Test

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for their dominant performances in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

The duo took a total of 15 wickets in the Test and absolutely bamboozled the Aussies. Rajkumar claimed that the impact that the duo have had is similar to what legendary spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh had together in their playing days.

Speaking to India News. here's what Rajkumar Sharma had to say about Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling:

"Ashwin and Jadeja's partnership reminds me of Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble. Even they used to hunt in packs in Indian conditions. The Australians will be getting nightmares about facing Ashwin and Jadeja and we are lucky that we have such quality spinners."

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi was also present on the panel and he opened up about the impact these spinning all-rounders have had with the bat in the first Test. He added:

"There was a time when the Indian tail just didn't used to wag. But now we have all-rounders like Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar and that's where the Australians would have been disheartened. They might have expected the spinners to dominate with the ball, but wouldn't have seen them hurting with the bat as well."

We don't give Ravindra Jadeja the praise he deserves: Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim, who was present in the discussion, shed light on the performances of Ravindra Jadeja that helped him win the Player of the Match award. He claimed how well the southpaw has adjusted to whichever situation he has been sent to bat in and has always been lethal with the ball.

On this, he stated:

"We don't give Ravindra Jadeja the praise that he deserves sometimes. He has been vital to this Indian team and the fact that they haven't lost any Test series since he became a permanent member of the squad speaks volumes about his impact. Jadeja has also been tried at different positions in the batting line-up and has always proved his versatility."

India will hope that their quality spinners remain in the same rich vein of form throughout the series.

