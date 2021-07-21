Avesh Khan ruled out of the practice match after suffering a thumb injury on day one

The BCCI has confirmed that Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan will take no further part in the ongoing practice match between India and County select XI. Avesh suffered a thumb injury while bowling against India in the first innings on day one.

Khan immediately left the field and was taken to get a scan yesterday. BCCI gave an official update today about his injury status. They conveyed that the medical team is currently monitoring Avesh and confirmed his absence on days 2 and 3.

The BCCI shared the following on its official Twitter handle:

"UPDATE - Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game."

UPDATE - Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game. https://t.co/Owc7fQpBL0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

Avesh Khan has traveled with the Indian Test squad as a reserve. He and Washington Sundar were added to the County XI yesterday after the English cricket board requested India to give them a couple of players as they were facing some issues.

While Avesh Khan found a place in the playing XI, Washington Sundar did not take the field on day one. Before leaving the field, Avesh Khan bowled 9.5 overs and gave away 41 runs without picking up a wicket.

"If the opportunity arises, I am ready for the challenge" - Avesh Khan when asked about his chances of playing in England

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Avesh Khan discussed his experience of traveling with the Indian squad as a nets bowler. He also spoke about the guidance he received from senior pacers during those tours.

"I have travelled quite a lot with Team India. I went to South Africa and also to the 2019 World Cup as a net bowler. Everyone motivated me to bowl well, Ishant [Sharma] bhai used to give me tips and support me in becoming a better bowler. I got to learn a lot about bowling with the red ball and, if I get an opportunity, I will try to put them into practice in England."

He concluded by saying:

"All that's in my hands is to improve my bowling skills and work hard. Whether I will get a chance or not is all up to luck and that is not under my control. I will keep myself mentally prepared and if the opportunity arises, I am ready for the challenge."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar